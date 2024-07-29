Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $262,000 Stock Holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 49.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,037 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of FMC during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of FMC during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of FMC by 114.3% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FMC by 827.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FMC during the first quarter worth about $45,000. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FMC Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:FMC opened at $59.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. FMC Co. has a 12-month low of $49.49 and a 12-month high of $96.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.96 and its 200 day moving average is $58.70.

FMC Announces Dividend

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $918.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 27.65%. FMC’s quarterly revenue was down 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FMC. KeyCorp raised their price objective on FMC from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded FMC from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on FMC from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Mizuho lifted their target price on FMC from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FMC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.71.

FMC Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

