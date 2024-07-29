Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $297,000 Position in OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX – Free Report) by 45.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,307 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in OptimizeRx were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OPRX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in OptimizeRx by 215.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in shares of OptimizeRx during the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 407.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 5,432 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of OptimizeRx during the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 283.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 27,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 20,634 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

OptimizeRx stock opened at $10.70 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. OptimizeRx Co. has a 12-month low of $6.92 and a 12-month high of $16.65.

OptimizeRx ( NASDAQ:OPRX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $19.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.66 million. OptimizeRx had a negative net margin of 23.10% and a negative return on equity of 6.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that OptimizeRx Co. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on OPRX shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of OptimizeRx in a report on Friday, June 21st. B. Riley started coverage on OptimizeRx in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.50 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of OptimizeRx in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of OptimizeRx in a report on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.07.

OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital health technology company, enables care-focused engagement between life sciences organizations, healthcare providers, and patients at critical junctures throughout the patient care journey. It offers various tech-enabled marketing solutions through its Artificial Intelligence-generated Dynamic Audience and Activation Platform, which enables customers to execute traditional marketing campaigns on its proprietary digital point-of-care network, as well as dynamic marketing campaigns that optimize audiences in real time to increase the value of treatment information for healthcare professionals and patients in response to clinical care events.

