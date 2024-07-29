Acadian Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC – Free Report) by 68.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,557 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,953 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Superior Group of Companies were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Superior Group of Companies alerts:

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Superior Group of Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $901,000. Aegis Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Aegis Financial Corp now owns 421,036 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,684,000 after buying an additional 40,749 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 369.4% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 71,903 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after buying an additional 56,584 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 205.8% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 104,607 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after buying an additional 70,400 shares during the period. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 77,760 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 11,168 shares during the period. 33.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Superior Group of Companies Stock Performance

SGC opened at $20.56 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $344.38 million, a P/E ratio of 28.16, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.46. Superior Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.36 and a 1-year high of $21.80.

Superior Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

Superior Group of Companies ( NASDAQ:SGC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The textile maker reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.17. Superior Group of Companies had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 6.00%. The business had revenue of $138.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.08 million. Equities analysts forecast that Superior Group of Companies, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. Superior Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 76.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SGC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Superior Group of Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Superior Group of Companies in a research note on Monday, June 24th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Superior Group of Companies

About Superior Group of Companies

(Free Report)

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Branded Products, Healthcare Apparel, and Contact Centers. The Branded Products segment produces and sells customized merchandising solutions, promotional products, and branded uniform to chain retailer, food service, entertainment, technology, transportation, and other industries under BAMKO and HPI brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.