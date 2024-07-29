Acadian Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 88.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,844 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of STZ. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in Constellation Brands by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 2,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 15,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $254,000. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Constellation Brands Stock Up 1.6 %

STZ stock opened at $253.48 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $227.50 and a 1-year high of $274.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $252.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $255.09.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 3rd. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.72% and a net margin of 22.70%. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.91 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 977 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total transaction of $254,997.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,266. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.54, for a total transaction of $6,538,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,700 shares in the company, valued at $3,844,638. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 977 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total transaction of $254,997.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,706 shares in the company, valued at $706,266. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,214 shares of company stock valued at $7,620,551. Company insiders own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on STZ shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $310.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $291.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $308.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.28.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

