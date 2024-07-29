Acadian Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 9,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Get Xencor alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Xencor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,909,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xencor by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,767,249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $143,669,000 after buying an additional 115,886 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Xencor during the first quarter worth approximately $573,000. abrdn plc acquired a new position in shares of Xencor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,726,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Xencor by 43.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 224,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,960,000 after buying an additional 67,522 shares during the period.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP John R. Desjarlais sold 36,329 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total transaction of $665,547.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 192,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,523,284.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on XNCR. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Xencor from $58.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (down from $36.00) on shares of Xencor in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Xencor from $56.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Xencor from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Xencor from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.38.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Xencor

Xencor Stock Performance

XNCR opened at $21.65 on Monday. Xencor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.49 and a 1-year high of $26.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.89 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 7.08 and a quick ratio of 7.08.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.28). Xencor had a negative net margin of 82.23% and a negative return on equity of 20.29%. The company had revenue of $12.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.02) EPS. Xencor’s revenue was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Xencor, Inc. will post -3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Xencor

(Free Report)

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XNCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.