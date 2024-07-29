Acadian Timber (ADN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31st.

Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.35 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$28.81 million during the quarter. Acadian Timber had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 29.86%.

Acadian Timber stock opened at C$18.19 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$316.32 million, a P/E ratio of 10.45, a PEG ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$17.32 and a 200 day moving average price of C$17.17. Acadian Timber has a 52 week low of C$15.50 and a 52 week high of C$18.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.38%. Acadian Timber’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

ADN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Acadian Timber from C$18.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Acadian Timber from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, CIBC upgraded Acadian Timber from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$17.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th.

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates in two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides timber services relating to Crown licensed timberlands in New Brunswick.

