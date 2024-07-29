Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRV – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.57.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ACRV shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Acrivon Therapeutics from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Acrivon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Acrivon Therapeutics from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on Acrivon Therapeutics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Acrivon Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ ACRV opened at $8.86 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $273.60 million, a P/E ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 0.86. Acrivon Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.19 and a one year high of $13.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.58.

Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.16. As a group, equities analysts predict that Acrivon Therapeutics will post -2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Acrivon Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACRV. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics by 39.2% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics by 50.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 12,219 shares during the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $378,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics by 6.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 507,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,626,000 after purchasing an additional 31,208 shares during the last quarter. 71.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Acrivon Therapeutics Company Profile

Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing oncology medicines for the patients whose tumors are predicted to be sensitive to each specific medicine by utilizing its proteomics-based patient responder identification platform. The company's Acrivon Predictive Precision Proteomics, a precision medicine platform enables the creation of drug specific proprietary OncoSignature companion diagnostics that are used to identify the patients to benefit from its drug candidates.

