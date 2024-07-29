Actinium Pharmaceuticals’ (ATNM) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:ATNM – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $50.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stephens began coverage on Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $25.60.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE ATNM opened at $7.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $232.88 million, a P/E ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 0.20. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $10.24.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:ATNM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.11. Analysts anticipate that Actinium Pharmaceuticals will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Actinium Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 19,035 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 319.2% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 82,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 62,459 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,446,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,325,000 after buying an additional 82,113 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for bone marrow transplant (BMT) or a type of cellular therapy, and for other adoptive cell therapies. Its lead product candidate, I-131 apamistamab (Iomab-B) that is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial for elderly relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia trial for BMT conditioning; and a Phase I study with a CD19- targeted CAR T-cell therapy with memorial sloan kettering cancer center.

