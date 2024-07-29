Advisors Asset Management Inc. Acquires 64,189 Shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 387,501 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 64,189 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust were worth $1,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 13.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 590,761 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after buying an additional 68,075 shares in the last quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 296,327 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 73,321 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 238,723 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 5,227 shares during the last quarter. Hartline Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the first quarter valued at about $441,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 105,790 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 5,856 shares during the last quarter.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN GGN opened at $4.06 on Monday. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $4.20.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Dividend Announcement

About GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

