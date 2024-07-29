Advisors Asset Management Inc. Buys 2,082 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 19.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,557 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $1,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TRGP. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Targa Resources by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,015,992 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,025,521,000 after purchasing an additional 201,817 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 231.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,378,046 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $119,712,000 after buying an additional 962,073 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in Targa Resources by 287.3% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 45,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,118,000 after buying an additional 33,900 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in Targa Resources by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,169 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Targa Resources by 160.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 290,080 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,486,000 after buying an additional 178,655 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Targa Resources

In other Targa Resources news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $304,083.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,228 shares in the company, valued at $6,466,764. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Targa Resources news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,691 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $304,083.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,466,764. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ershel C. Redd, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.10, for a total transaction of $339,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,192,021.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,691 shares of company stock worth $6,197,632 in the last 90 days. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Targa Resources from $111.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Targa Resources from $116.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.15.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Targa Resources

Targa Resources Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Targa Resources stock opened at $131.57 on Monday. Targa Resources Corp. has a twelve month low of $77.97 and a twelve month high of $138.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $125.67 and its 200 day moving average is $110.82. The company has a market cap of $29.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.27.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.13). Targa Resources had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 24.41%. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is presently 61.73%.

About Targa Resources

(Free Report)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.