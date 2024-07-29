Advisors Asset Management Inc. Buys 637 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,431 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winthrop Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the first quarter worth $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 135.6% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 377 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Vima LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, American National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 443.6% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 598 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Fortinet

In related news, CEO Ken Xie sold 24,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.53, for a total transaction of $1,442,709.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,742,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,901,640,012.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 18,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.68, for a total transaction of $1,116,075.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,287.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 24,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.53, for a total value of $1,442,709.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,742,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,901,640,012.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,913 shares of company stock valued at $5,608,349 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FTNT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Fortinet from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Fortinet from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, TD Cowen raised Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortinet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.90.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fortinet

Fortinet Stock Performance

Fortinet stock opened at $57.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.86. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.12 and a 52-week high of $78.58. The firm has a market cap of $43.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.26, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.98.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 2,235.48% and a net margin of 22.23%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fortinet

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.