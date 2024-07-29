Advisors Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,496 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Avient were worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVNT. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Avient by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after buying an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Avient by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. LVZ Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avient by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 7,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Avient by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Avient by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 41,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the period. 95.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AVNT shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Avient from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Avient from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Avient from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.20.

NYSE AVNT opened at $45.44 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Avient Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.73 and a fifty-two week high of $47.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.91. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 39.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.47.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $829.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $818.45 million. Avient had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Avient Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.2575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This is an increase from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Avient’s payout ratio is currently 89.57%.

Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers custom color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics, dispersions for thermosets, and specialty inks; custom-formulated liquid system, such as polyester, vinyl, natural rubber and latex, polyurethane, and silicone; and proprietary inks.

