Advisors Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) by 8.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,041 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TECK. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Teck Resources by 143.0% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teck Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Optiver Holding B.V. grew its holdings in Teck Resources by 81.9% in the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Teck Resources by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 187.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. 78.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Eight Capital downgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. TD Securities upgraded Teck Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.40.

Shares of TECK opened at $47.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $24.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.46. Teck Resources Limited has a 52-week low of $34.38 and a 52-week high of $55.13.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Teck Resources Limited will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.37%.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

