Advisors Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,165 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,483 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in EQT were worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EQT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of EQT by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,883,676 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,044,484,000 after buying an additional 3,159,700 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of EQT by 8.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,865,664 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,885,590,000 after purchasing an additional 3,942,802 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in EQT by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,320,219 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $785,580,000 after purchasing an additional 632,625 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in EQT by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,883,694 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $737,089,000 after buying an additional 4,339,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its holdings in EQT by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,425,711 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $673,678,000 after buying an additional 265,297 shares during the period. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQT Stock Performance

Shares of EQT stock opened at $34.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86 and a beta of 1.12. EQT Co. has a 1 year low of $32.07 and a 1 year high of $45.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

EQT Announces Dividend

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. EQT had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 12.45%. The company had revenue of $952.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a $0.1575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. EQT’s payout ratio is currently 45.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on EQT. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of EQT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of EQT from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen started coverage on EQT in a report on Friday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on EQT from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on EQT from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Insider Activity

In other EQT news, EVP William E. Jordan sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total value of $1,425,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 456,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,602,402.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Lesley Evancho sold 46,884 shares of EQT stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total value of $1,935,840.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 160,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,642,900.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP William E. Jordan sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total transaction of $1,425,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 456,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,602,402.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

See Also

