Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $1.28 Million Stock Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 42.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,752 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $1,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.3% during the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 24.2% in the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1,946.6% in the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 70,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,542,000 after buying an additional 66,728 shares during the period. Finally, Payden & Rygel Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $33,430,000. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $272.00 to $286.00 in a research report on Friday. Bank Of America (Bofa) increased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $249.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $264.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $273.27.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE:AJG opened at $283.58 on Monday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52-week low of $214.13 and a 52-week high of $283.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $61.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $261.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $248.74.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.02. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.58%.

Insider Activity at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 10,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.45, for a total value of $2,634,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 93,730 shares in the company, valued at $24,693,168.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.45, for a total value of $2,634,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 93,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,693,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.41, for a total value of $3,974,560.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,109,286.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 53,165 shares of company stock worth $13,629,049. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to entities and individuals worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.