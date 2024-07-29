Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $1.33 Million Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,288 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $1,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kroger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kroger by 255.6% during the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp lifted its holdings in Kroger by 334.3% in the fourth quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kroger during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Kroger by 101.6% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE KR opened at $54.27 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.01. The Kroger Co. has a 12 month low of $42.10 and a 12 month high of $58.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.45.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10. Kroger had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 29.89%. The company had revenue of $45.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.28 per share. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.43%. This is an increase from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.59%.

In related news, VP Brian W. Nichols sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.53, for a total transaction of $109,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,063 shares in the company, valued at $984,975.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Kroger from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Kroger to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Kroger from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Argus increased their target price on shares of Kroger from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Kroger from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.64.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

