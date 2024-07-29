Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $1.50 Million Position in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) by 26.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,438 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $1,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 322.5% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 14,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital LLC increased its position in Carpenter Technology by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 20,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Carpenter Technology by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,740,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRS stock opened at $140.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.53 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.63. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 12-month low of $56.42 and a 12-month high of $144.40.

Carpenter Technology ( NYSE:CRS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.31. Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $798.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.76 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven E. Karol sold 31,000 shares of Carpenter Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.57, for a total value of $3,117,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 244,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,551,751.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Carpenter Technology news, VP Elizabeth A. Socci sold 802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.11, for a total transaction of $81,892.22. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,175,183.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven E. Karol sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.57, for a total transaction of $3,117,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 244,126 shares in the company, valued at $24,551,751.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 59,678 shares of company stock valued at $6,261,693. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Carpenter Technology in a report on Friday, June 14th. BTIG Research began coverage on Carpenter Technology in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark increased their price target on Carpenter Technology from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Carpenter Technology from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.60.

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

