Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $1.53 Million Stock Holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 62,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,860 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) were worth $1,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,496,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,240,000 after acquiring an additional 432,091 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,340,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,615,000 after purchasing an additional 590,301 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,498,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,106,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,363,000 after purchasing an additional 203,566 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,561,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,557,000 after buying an additional 21,894 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HOMB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.25.

Insider Activity at Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, insider Kevin Hester sold 25,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $682,101.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 114,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,102,624. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brian Davis sold 15,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total transaction of $413,863.99. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,398,372.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin Hester sold 25,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $682,101.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,102,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:HOMB opened at $28.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $19.61 and a one year high of $28.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.00. The company has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 1.07.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $254.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.26 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 27.29% and a return on equity of 10.41%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a $0.195 dividend. This is a positive change from Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s payout ratio is currently 37.11%.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

