Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $1.58 Million Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 88.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,626 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,585 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter worth about $1,078,831,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 237.8% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,485,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $236,650,000 after buying an additional 1,045,883 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the first quarter worth approximately $188,642,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 4,545.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 705,243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $145,858,000 after acquiring an additional 690,060 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 279.2% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 811,381 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $129,237,000 after acquiring an additional 597,401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.
Progressive Stock Up 1.4 %
Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $215.68 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $126.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $210.37 and its 200-day moving average is $201.48. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $124.06 and a 52 week high of $229.00.
Progressive Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.09%.
Insider Activity at Progressive
In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 43,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.01, for a total value of $9,281,827.71. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 517,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,665,641.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 43,371 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.01, for a total value of $9,281,827.71. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 517,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,665,641.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 7,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.25, for a total transaction of $1,525,567.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,357,996.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,168 shares of company stock valued at $22,937,984 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Progressive from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Progressive from $232.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Progressive from $276.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Progressive from $256.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progressive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.94.
Progressive Profile
The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.
