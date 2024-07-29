Advisors Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 46.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 505 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AZO. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,138,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 22,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,326,000 after acquiring an additional 8,427 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in AutoZone by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,059,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in AutoZone by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 243,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,780,000 after purchasing an additional 58,989 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $879,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSE AZO opened at $3,090.31 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2,877.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,911.71. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,375.35 and a 52-week high of $3,256.37. The firm has a market cap of $52.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.71.

Insider Activity at AutoZone

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $36.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $35.67 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.60% and a negative return on equity of 54.58%. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $34.12 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 151.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AutoZone news, VP Jenna M. Bedsole purchased 36 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2,757.10 per share, with a total value of $99,255.60. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 36 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,255.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,150.00 to $3,225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,450.00 to $3,280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on AutoZone from $3,100.00 to $3,038.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on AutoZone from $3,150.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,112.71.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AZO

About AutoZone

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.