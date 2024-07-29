Advisors Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Free Report) by 76.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,255 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,031 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Parsons were worth $1,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PSN. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Parsons by 162.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,005,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,376,000 after acquiring an additional 622,243 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Parsons in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,854,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Parsons by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,544,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,997,000 after purchasing an additional 421,085 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Parsons in the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,062,000. Finally, SW Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parsons in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,381,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Parsons from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Parsons from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Parsons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Parsons from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Parsons from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Parsons has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.50.

Shares of NYSE PSN opened at $76.52 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a PE ratio of 425.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.81. Parsons Co. has a 12 month low of $47.23 and a 12 month high of $85.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.80.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. Parsons had a net margin of 0.49% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Parsons Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates through Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure segments. The Federal Solutions segment provides critical technologies, such as cybersecurity; missile defense; intelligence; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; environmental remediation; border security, critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; biometrics and bio surveillance solutions to U.S.

