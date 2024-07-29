Advisors Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 8.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,983 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Incyte were worth $1,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Delap Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Incyte in the first quarter worth $270,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its position in Incyte by 12.0% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. CM Management LLC purchased a new position in Incyte during the first quarter valued at $1,709,000. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in Incyte by 61.2% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 30,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after buying an additional 11,633 shares during the period. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in Incyte during the first quarter valued at $322,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Incyte

In other news, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.91, for a total transaction of $64,388.63. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,274,458.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 8,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $488,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,032,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.91, for a total value of $64,388.63. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,634 shares in the company, valued at $1,274,458.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,711 shares of company stock valued at $1,786,941 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on INCY shares. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective (down previously from $84.00) on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets restated an “underperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target (down from $52.00) on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Incyte from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Incyte from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.25.

Incyte Stock Up 0.1 %

INCY stock opened at $68.61 on Monday. Incyte Co. has a twelve month low of $50.27 and a twelve month high of $70.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.64.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.31). Incyte had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 19.78%. The business had revenue of $880.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $935.85 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

