Advisors Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 27.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,811 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,169 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Flex were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Flex alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLEX. Twin Tree Management LP increased its stake in Flex by 29,912.0% in the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 97,239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 96,915 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of Flex by 106.0% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 146,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,463,000 after acquiring an additional 75,387 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Flex by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 201,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,150,000 after purchasing an additional 36,082 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Flex during the first quarter worth approximately $783,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Flex during the first quarter worth approximately $633,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Flex news, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 14,599 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total transaction of $418,261.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 163,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,688,744.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael D. Capellas sold 78,872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total transaction of $2,653,254.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 219,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,368,404.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 14,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total value of $418,261.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 163,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,688,744.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 804,542 shares of company stock valued at $25,147,972 over the last 90 days. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Flex Trading Up 3.5 %

NASDAQ FLEX opened at $32.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Flex Ltd. has a 12 month low of $21.84 and a 12 month high of $34.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.67. The company has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.12.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 3.54%. As a group, research analysts predict that Flex Ltd. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on FLEX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Flex from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Craig Hallum raised shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $27.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Flex from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Flex from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.40.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Flex

Flex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.