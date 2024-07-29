Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,298 Shares of Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,128 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,298 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bancolombia were worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CIB. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bancolombia by 164.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,069 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Bancolombia during the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bancolombia in the fourth quarter valued at about $123,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Bancolombia by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,425 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Bancolombia by 107.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,313 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,277 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CIB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Bancolombia in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Bancolombia from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.32.

Bancolombia Stock Performance

Shares of CIB stock opened at $32.94 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Bancolombia S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $24.15 and a fifty-two week high of $37.85.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The bank reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Bancolombia had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 17.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bancolombia S.A. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bancolombia Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.898 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This is a boost from Bancolombia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.90%. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.77%.

Bancolombia Company Profile

Bancolombia SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in Colombia and internationally. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.

