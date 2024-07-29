Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 140 Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) by 0.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,903 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $1,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,739 shares of the bank’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,622 shares of the bank’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 28.0% during the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 635 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,547 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BMO has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Desjardins downgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $137.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.50.

Bank of Montreal Price Performance

NYSE BMO opened at $87.33 on Monday. Bank of Montreal has a 12-month low of $73.98 and a 12-month high of $100.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.12.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.10). Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 8.25%. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. Analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 7.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $1.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $4.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is currently 74.25%.

About Bank of Montreal

(Free Report)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.