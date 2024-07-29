Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,662 Shares of Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 126,277 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,662 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Horizon Technology Finance were worth $1,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Horizon Technology Finance alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Horizon Technology Finance during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Horizon Technology Finance during the fourth quarter valued at $132,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance in the fourth quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance in the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. 4.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Horizon Technology Finance Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HRZN opened at $12.27 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.09. Horizon Technology Finance Co. has a 1 year low of $10.75 and a 1 year high of $13.73.

Horizon Technology Finance Announces Dividend

Horizon Technology Finance ( NASDAQ:HRZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The investment management company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $26.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.83 million. Horizon Technology Finance had a positive return on equity of 17.98% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Horizon Technology Finance Co. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Horizon Technology Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -314.28%.

Horizon Technology Finance Company Profile

(Free Report)

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, cleantech and sustainability industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Technology Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Technology Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.