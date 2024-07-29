Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 187 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Henry Schein during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the first quarter valued at $113,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Henry Schein by 12.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HSIC opened at $72.31 on Monday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.01 and a twelve month high of $82.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.08 and a 200-day moving average of $71.83. The stock has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 3.12%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HSIC shares. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Henry Schein has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.67.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

