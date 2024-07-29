Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,333 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 22.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,201 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 2,333 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its holdings in Tesla by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 4,601 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Tesla by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,990 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 6,991 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,407 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $219.80 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $205.68 and its 200 day moving average is $190.62. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.80 and a 52 week high of $278.98. The company has a market cap of $702.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.07, a PEG ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.10). Tesla had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $25.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Tesla’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. China Renaissance upgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $248.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Guggenheim restated a “sell” rating and issued a $134.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Glj Research raised their target price on Tesla from $22.86 to $24.86 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.30.

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total value of $17,322,306.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,772,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total transaction of $17,322,306.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,772,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,350,652.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

