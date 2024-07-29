Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,177 Shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 156,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,177 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust were worth $1,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 934.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 10,642 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $128,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust during the fourth quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust during the fourth quarter worth $143,000. Institutional investors own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PMO stock opened at $10.39 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.14. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a one year low of $8.57 and a one year high of $10.57.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.

