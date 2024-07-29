Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,990 Shares of Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,990 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Victory Capital were worth $1,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Victory Capital by 93.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Victory Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Victory Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Victory Capital in the first quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Horizon Investment Services LLC bought a new position in Victory Capital in the first quarter worth $277,000. Institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VCTR. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Victory Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Victory Capital in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.57.

Victory Capital Price Performance

Shares of VCTR opened at $53.45 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.93. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.66 and a twelve month high of $54.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.36 and a 200 day moving average of $44.54.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.03. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 29.23% and a net margin of 26.28%. The firm had revenue of $215.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.14 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Victory Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. This is a boost from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.40%.

About Victory Capital

(Free Report)

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

Featured Articles

