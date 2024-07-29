Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 9,382 Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Free Report) by 23.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,382 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $1,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 40.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 133.8% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 6,315.8% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SQM shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $62.80 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $54.50 to $46.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.81.

SQM opened at $38.33 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a P/E/G ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a twelve month low of $37.24 and a twelve month high of $75.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.33.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by $2.52. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 30.74%. Analysts predict that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine derivatives, lithium derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

