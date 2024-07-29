Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 961 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 961 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Evergy alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Evergy during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 199.5% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 222.2% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Evergy by 3,263.6% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Evergy by 105.5% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of EVRG stock opened at $56.75 on Monday. Evergy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.92 and a 12-month high of $61.15. The company has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Evergy Announces Dividend

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.07). Evergy had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 12.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a $0.6425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $2.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Evergy in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on Evergy from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Evergy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.83.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Evergy

Evergy Profile

(Free Report)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.