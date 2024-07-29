aelf Hits Market Capitalization of $290.98 Million (ELF)

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 29th. aelf has a total market cap of $290.98 million and approximately $14.52 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One aelf token can currently be bought for $0.40 or 0.00000571 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, aelf has traded down 1.2% against the dollar.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001133 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000594 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000471 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000003 BTC.

aelf (ELF) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 731,902,637 tokens. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for aelf is aelf.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

