Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its holdings in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) by 74.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 30,017 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of Agree Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 267.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Agree Realty by 247.3% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Agree Realty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Agree Realty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Agree Realty

In related news, Director Greg Lehmkuhl purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.99 per share, with a total value of $58,990.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,358,893.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Agree Realty Stock Performance

Shares of ADC opened at $68.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.46. Agree Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $52.69 and a 1 year high of $69.26.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $152.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.35 million. Agree Realty had a net margin of 32.08% and a return on equity of 3.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Agree Realty Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Agree Realty Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 176.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ADC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $67.50 to $71.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.95.

Agree Realty Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

