Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.13.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $50.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th.

Akero Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AKRO opened at $28.12 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.99. The company has a current ratio of 30.12, a quick ratio of 30.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.79 and a beta of -0.28. Akero Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $11.25 and a twelve month high of $53.77.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.90). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Akero Therapeutics will post -3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Akero Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 7,894 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total value of $178,720.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 581,553 shares in the company, valued at $13,166,359.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 7,894 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total value of $178,720.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 581,553 shares in the company, valued at $13,166,359.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William Richard White sold 139,083 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.98, for a total transaction of $3,752,459.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,127,521.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 205,529 shares of company stock worth $5,419,376. Corporate insiders own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 42.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,121,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815,569 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,060,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,569,000 after buying an additional 384,555 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,669,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,702,000 after buying an additional 584,875 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,891,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 247.7% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,881,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,294,000 after buying an additional 2,053,028 shares during the last quarter.

About Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), which is in Phase 3 clinical trials that protects against cellular stress and regulates the metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body for the treatment of biopsy-confirmed metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) patients.

