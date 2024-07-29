Akoya Biosciences (AKYA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter. Akoya Biosciences has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.05). Akoya Biosciences had a negative net margin of 72.68% and a negative return on equity of 111.80%. The firm had revenue of $18.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.13 million. On average, analysts expect Akoya Biosciences to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ AKYA opened at $2.46 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Akoya Biosciences has a one year low of $1.88 and a one year high of $7.06. The company has a market capitalization of $121.50 million, a P/E ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.34.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Akoya Biosciences from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Akoya Biosciences in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Akoya Biosciences from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Akoya Biosciences from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Akoya Biosciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers PhenoCycler instrument, a compact bench-top fluidics system that integrates with a companion microscope to automate image acquisition; and PhenoImager platform that enables researchers to visualize, analyze, quantify, and phenotype cells in situ, in fresh frozen or FFPE tissue sections, and tissue microarrays utilizing an automated and high-throughput workflow.

