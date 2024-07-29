Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$24.95.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised Alamos Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$21.75 to C$27.75 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Monday, April 8th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$25.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Scotiabank upgraded Alamos Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Alamos Gold from C$27.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd.

In other news, Director John Mccluskey sold 4,800 shares of Alamos Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.38, for a total value of C$102,624.00. In other Alamos Gold news, Senior Officer Scott Russell Gordon Parsons sold 13,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.48, for a total value of C$286,414.32. Also, Director John Mccluskey sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.38, for a total value of C$102,624.00. Insiders have sold a total of 153,052 shares of company stock worth $3,409,101 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

TSE:AGI opened at C$22.83 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 32.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$22.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$19.86. Alamos Gold has a 12 month low of C$14.80 and a 12 month high of C$24.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were given a $0.034 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.72%.

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

