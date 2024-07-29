Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Shares Purchased by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 50,991 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ACI. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Albertsons Companies during the fourth quarter worth $1,023,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,404,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,305,000 after buying an additional 692,188 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Albertsons Companies by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 189,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,054,000 after acquiring an additional 54,130 shares during the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in Albertsons Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,247,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd increased its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 4,125,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,880,000 after acquiring an additional 790,207 shares in the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ACI opened at $20.45 on Monday. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.33 and a 1-year high of $23.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.69. The firm has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.49.

Albertsons Companies ( NYSE:ACI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 56.01% and a net margin of 1.41%. The company had revenue of $24.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.52%.

In related news, insider Anuj Dhanda sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total transaction of $2,035,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 365,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,433,793.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Albertsons Companies news, insider Anuj Dhanda sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total transaction of $2,035,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 365,297 shares in the company, valued at $7,433,793.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 24,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total transaction of $493,086.88. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 50,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,016,877.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ACI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Roth Mkm upgraded Albertsons Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Roth Capital upgraded Albertsons Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $27.25 price target on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.45.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

