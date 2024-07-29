Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Earns Buy Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $116.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Mizuho cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Alibaba Group from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $109.19.

NYSE BABA opened at $76.53 on Friday. Alibaba Group has a 1-year low of $66.63 and a 1-year high of $102.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The specialty retailer reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.13. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $30.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.59 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. Alibaba Group’s payout ratio is 22.84%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth $329,367,000. Blue Pool Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at $151,726,000. H&H International Investment LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 63.1% during the fourth quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 4,959,230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $384,390,000 after buying an additional 1,918,730 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 139.2% during the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 3,140,839 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $243,430,000 after buying an additional 1,828,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 79.5% during the second quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 2,610,884 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $188,197,000 after buying an additional 1,156,479 shares during the last quarter. 13.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

