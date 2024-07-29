AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $807.42 million. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS.

Shares of NYSE AB opened at $34.97 on Monday. AllianceBernstein has a 1 year low of $25.83 and a 1 year high of $35.45. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.12%. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.16%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AB. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in AllianceBernstein in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in AllianceBernstein during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of AllianceBernstein from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. TD Cowen cut their price target on AllianceBernstein from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.69.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm is a related adviser The firm manages separate client focused portfolios for its clients. The firm primarily invests in common and preferred stocks, warrants and convertible securities, government and corporate fxed-income securities, commodities, currencies, real estate-related assets and infation-protected securities.

