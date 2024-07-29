Allurion Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ALUR) Short Interest Down 36.5% in July

Allurion Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ALUR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 648,000 shares, a decrease of 36.5% from the June 30th total of 1,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Allurion Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Allurion Technologies stock. Accredited Investors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allurion Technologies Inc. ( NYSE:ALUR Free Report ) by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc. owned 0.10% of Allurion Technologies worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.39% of the company’s stock.

ALUR opened at $0.86 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.11. Allurion Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.81 and a 52 week high of $9.00. The company has a market capitalization of $41.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of -0.29.

Allurion Technologies (NYSE:ALUR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.39 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Allurion Technologies will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Allurion Technologies Inc focuses on ending obesity with a weight loss platform to treat people who are overweight. Its platform, the Allurion Program, features swallowable and procedure-less intragastric balloon for weight loss (the Allurion Balloon), as well as offers access to AI-powered remote patient monitoring tools, a proprietary behavior change program, secure messaging, and video telehealth that are delivered by the Allurion Virtual Care Suite.

