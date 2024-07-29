Allurion Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ALUR) Short Interest Down 36.5% in July

Allurion Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ALURGet Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 648,000 shares, a decrease of 36.5% from the June 30th total of 1,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Allurion Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Allurion Technologies stock. Accredited Investors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allurion Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ALURFree Report) by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc. owned 0.10% of Allurion Technologies worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.39% of the company’s stock.

Allurion Technologies Stock Down 0.8 %

ALUR opened at $0.86 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.11. Allurion Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.81 and a 52 week high of $9.00. The company has a market capitalization of $41.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of -0.29.

Allurion Technologies (NYSE:ALURGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.39 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Allurion Technologies will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Allurion Technologies Company Profile

Allurion Technologies Inc focuses on ending obesity with a weight loss platform to treat people who are overweight. Its platform, the Allurion Program, features swallowable and procedure-less intragastric balloon for weight loss (the Allurion Balloon), as well as offers access to AI-powered remote patient monitoring tools, a proprietary behavior change program, secure messaging, and video telehealth that are delivered by the Allurion Virtual Care Suite.

