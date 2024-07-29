Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Arjuna Capital

Arjuna Capital grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,994 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 4.3% of Arjuna Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $15,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 497,874,324 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $75,144,172,000 after purchasing an additional 4,064,073 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $15,441,917,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 45,220,857 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,316,902,000 after buying an additional 1,472,043 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,910,194 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,876,605,000 after buying an additional 874,919 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in Alphabet by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 30,408,933 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,247,868,000 after buying an additional 686,514 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.80, for a total value of $3,753,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,280,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,389,234.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.80, for a total value of $3,753,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,280,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,389,234.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.08, for a total transaction of $252,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,391 shares in the company, valued at $738,039.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 122,388 shares of company stock valued at $21,497,609. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $167.00 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.21 and a 52-week high of $191.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.61, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $179.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The firm had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. UBS Group increased their price target on Alphabet from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Alphabet from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Alphabet from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $203.74.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Alphabet

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.