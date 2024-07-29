Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Sei Investments Co.’s 2nd Largest Position

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,795,460 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 346,370 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 2.1% of Sei Investments Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.07% of Amazon.com worth $1,406,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Collective Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 9,278 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,674,000 after buying an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Members Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 4,157 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 2,655 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. LifePlan Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,276,000. Finally, Legacy CG LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Legacy CG LLC now owns 55,645 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,455,000 after acquiring an additional 4,217 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $182.50 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $187.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.35 and a 12 month high of $201.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a PE ratio of 51.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen upped their price target on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. UBS Group upped their price target on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total transaction of $489,753.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $21,726,894.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $620,515.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 523,253 shares of the company's stock, valued at $92,767,524.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,112,990 shares of company stock valued at $1,222,250,048 over the last three months. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

