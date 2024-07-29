Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report) by 43.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,464 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $1,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Ambarella alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Ambarella by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in Ambarella by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 7,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its stake in Ambarella by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 6,588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Ambarella by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ambarella by 8.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMBA has been the subject of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ambarella

In other news, VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 1,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $108,962.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 180,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,364,490. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 1,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $108,962.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 180,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,364,490. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher Day sold 1,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total transaction of $86,817.28. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,794.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,499 shares of company stock valued at $1,137,787. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella Price Performance

Shares of Ambarella stock opened at $53.04 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.75. Ambarella, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.31 and a 1 year high of $84.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -12.45 and a beta of 1.59.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.09. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 78.36% and a negative return on equity of 24.86%. The company had revenue of $54.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.04 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ambarella, Inc. will post -3.35 EPS for the current year.

Ambarella Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.