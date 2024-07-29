Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.68.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ABEV shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Ambev from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ambev from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th.

Shares of NYSE ABEV opened at $2.11 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.14 and its 200 day moving average is $2.38. Ambev has a 52 week low of $2.01 and a 52 week high of $3.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. Ambev had a net margin of 18.25% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ambev will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABEV. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ambev in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ambev in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ambev during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in Ambev during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Ambev in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 8.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

