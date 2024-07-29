Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) Stake Trimmed by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 422,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,585 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ambev were worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ambev in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in Ambev during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ambev during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ambev during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, IRON Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ambev in the first quarter valued at $33,000. 8.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABEV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Ambev from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Ambev from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.68.

Ambev stock opened at $2.11 on Monday. Ambev S.A. has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $3.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $33.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.38.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. Ambev had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 18.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ambev S.A. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

