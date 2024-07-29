American International Group Inc. Acquires 2,355 Shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Free Report) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,191 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,355 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply were worth $3,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Beacon Roofing Supply alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BECN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 14.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,037,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,814,000 after purchasing an additional 872,216 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,126,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,051,000 after buying an additional 314,102 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lifted its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,888,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,347,000 after buying an additional 72,472 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 762,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,691,000 after buying an additional 99,350 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 725,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,135,000 after acquiring an additional 39,810 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BECN. StockNews.com lowered Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.45.

Beacon Roofing Supply Trading Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ:BECN opened at $101.16 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -160.57 and a beta of 1.58. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.50 and a 52 week high of $103.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.26 and a 200 day moving average of $92.37.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 4.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Beacon Roofing Supply

In other news, EVP Christopher Carl Nelson sold 2,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.11, for a total transaction of $269,230.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 320 shares in the company, valued at $29,155.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Beacon Roofing Supply

(Free Report)

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. The company offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BECN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.