American International Group Inc. Decreases Position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

American International Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,289 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $2,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the first quarter worth $61,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the first quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. 69.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Norwegian Cruise Line

In related news, Director Zillah Byng-Thorne purchased 13,360 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.50 per share, for a total transaction of $220,440.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $18.47 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.90 and its 200 day moving average is $18.00. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $12.70 and a twelve month high of $22.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.16.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 136.20%. Research analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Norwegian Cruise Line presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.88.

Norwegian Cruise Line Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

