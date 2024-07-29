American International Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

American International Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,861 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 608 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $3,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 119.9% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 194.7% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Trade Desk by 889.4% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TTD shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.38.

TTD opened at $92.43 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $96.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.04. The company has a market cap of $45.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 231.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.48. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.23 and a 52-week high of $102.67.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. Trade Desk had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $491.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.03 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 43,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.38, for a total value of $4,168,582.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 703,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,055,764.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.37, for a total transaction of $133,291.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,216,797.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 43,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.38, for a total transaction of $4,168,582.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 703,038 shares in the company, valued at $67,055,764.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 213,909 shares of company stock worth $20,827,601 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

