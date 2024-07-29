American International Group Inc. Has $3.33 Million Position in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 247 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $3,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 11,548.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 703,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,433,000 after buying an additional 697,516 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,580,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,470,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $979,248,000 after acquiring an additional 226,547 shares during the period. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 611,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,356,000 after acquiring an additional 192,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $11,574,000. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RHP opened at $101.75 on Monday. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.86 and a 1 year high of $122.91. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $101.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s payout ratio is currently 91.10%.

RHP has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $141.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.29.

In related news, Chairman Colin V. Reed bought 13,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $106.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,468,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 819,143 shares in the company, valued at $87,156,815.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director William E. Haslam purchased 9,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $100.28 per share, for a total transaction of $999,992.16. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,285,381.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Colin V. Reed acquired 13,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $106.40 per share, with a total value of $1,468,320.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 819,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,156,815.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

